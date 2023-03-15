Born to be a stamp of high standard, robustness and quality, the brand Eleven from Grupo Linear brings a new look to two of its reference lines for this season. The Royal and Versatile drains gain new versions to improve the user experience through product intelligence.

The Royal line, aimed at bathrooms and gourmet spaces, arrives with novelties in size. In addition to the traditional 1 meter, 90 cm and 80 cm linears, it is now also available in shorter lengths of 70 cm and 60 cm. The base specifications remain: produced in ABS, with a vertical central outlet, they have an internal drop that allows for better water drainage; in addition, the reduced height and security flaps prevent infiltrations and leaks. Exclusive accessories from the Linear Group, such as the Drain Closure and the Retentive Grid, are included with the product. The cover options in stainless steel 304 or hidden, enhancing the coating, make the Royal line an option that easily adapts to projects with high added value.

The Versatile line, in turn, gains another base option. The piece, which also meets the drain requirements of bathrooms, shower rooms and gourmet spaces and which until then had an exit at the end, now has the possibility of a central exit. The color palette is another differential of the line: the 50 cm long Versatile is finished with lids in stainless steel, polished, gold, rose gold, red gold, graphite and black matte; the 75 cm one is available in stainless steel, polished and black matte.