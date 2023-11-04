Ellie and Sandy: A Journey of Friendship and Adventure Around the World at 80.

Ellie Hamby and Sandy Hazelip, two best friends from Texas, have accomplished what Jules Verne imagined over a century ago – going around the world in 80 days. At 81 years old, they traveled to 18 countries, including visiting Antarctica, flying over Egypt in a balloon, sledding in Finland, witnessing Mount Everest, and exploring the Great Barrier Reef in Australia. Along the way, they not only became social media stars but also inspired millions of people around the world.

Even before embarking on this incredible adventure, Ellie and Sandy were extraordinary individuals. Ellie, who grew up on a farm in Oklahoma, is a documentary photographer and leads a medical mission to Zambia every year. Sandy, on the other hand, started studying medicine at the age of 39, and today she serves as the medical director of a palliative care organization in Texas.

The two best friends sat down with BBC Mundo to share their story and discuss their upcoming trip to South America in 2024. They revealed how they first met after both losing their husbands and were brought together by their shared passion for medical mission trips. What started as providing each other with a place to stay soon blossomed into a deep and long-lasting friendship.

The idea to travel the world at the age of 80 came from Sandy, who was inspired by Jules Verne’s famous novel. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ellie and Sandy were determined to fulfill their dream. They planned the entire trip themselves, opting for low-budget accommodations and avoiding touristy areas to immerse themselves in local culture. They completed the full 80 days without any breaks, considering it more of an adventure than a vacation.

When reflecting on their favorite moments, Ellie shared a heartwarming story of an encounter in Japan. Struggling to buy tickets due to the language barrier, a stranger named Ziggy recognized them from social media and helped them navigate their way to Mount Fuji. Sandy also recounted a touching incident in Australia, where an honest cleaning staff member returned money that fell out of Ellie’s backpack.

Of course, like any trip, they faced some unexpected situations. One mishap occurred when they showed up a day late for a flight over the Himalayas in Nepal, but their optimistic attitude and friendly demeanor resulted in a last-minute solution. They emphasized the power of a smile, which seemed to open doors and lead to helpful encounters.

Throughout their journey, Ellie and Sandy discovered the strength of their friendship and the shared joy they find in exploring the world. The trip deepened their bond and taught them the importance of staying positive, embracing adventure, and finding kindness in humanity.

As they continue their travels and plan for future adventures, Ellie and Sandy serve as an inspiration for people of all ages. They have proven that age is just a number and that friendship and a sense of adventure can make any dream possible.

Share this: Facebook

X

