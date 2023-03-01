Three days after victory in the Pd primaries, Elly Schlein she makes her first speech as secretary of the dem in the Constitutional Affairs Commission in the Chamber, after the minister’s hearing Planted on the programmatic lines of the Keep them in mind. And he goes on the attack of the owner of the Viminale starting from his sentences uttered in the press conference a few hours after the shipwreck of Crotone which led to the death of at least 67 dead. “His statements sounded unworthy of a minister, inhuman and totally unacceptable and inadequate for the role. Those who leave, start from situations that she, from the top of her privileges, has never experienced ”. Schlein, joining the request also made by other political forces, then asked for a step back by the minister and also called the prime minister into question Giorgia Meloni. “We confidently await the results of the investigations but from the point of view of political responsibilities I agree with what my colleagues have said, already only your statements suggest his resignation and a profound reflection for Giorgia Meloni”.