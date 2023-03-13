ROME – The “la” at theNational Assembly gives it to the secretary who goes away, Enrico Letta: «Elly lead us together, without dealing with currents.

The secretary, who has just been proclaimed to the Nuvola, is on the same wavelength: «We are one thing, one party». And again: «We have some evils to eradicate, we don’t want to see anymore capibastone e caciques various. The credibility of the Democratic Party depends on it, on which I am not willing to give an inch. We don’t need an identity showdown… We need to value differences without resorting to downward compromises, which suffocate us».

And when he proposes the party presidency for Bonaccini, Schlein makes it clear how he intends to proceed: «When I take a wrong course I will always be available to listen, especially constructive criticism. I ask you for frankness and loyalty to the mandate they have given us. Let’s do it together, dear Stefano, because together we will win again”.

The governor replies as follows: «The Democratic Party is great because it is plural. We are available to lend a hand. I accepted this role in this spirit. The Democratic Party is my home, this is my community, I don’t feel in the minority or in opposition, the success of this party concerns me and all of us. We may have different opinions but we will bring them to life in open discussion in the governing bodies”.

The two embrace and kiss. And it doesn’t look fake. Both know that the Democratic Party could not survive a new confrontation. Or to grudges. For this reason, both hit on the button of public health and schools: these are themes that unite them. So is work. Both the secretary and the president roll a challenge to the right. But it is a constructive challenge and it is no coincidence that the secretary reiterates the words that the governor repeated throughout his electoral campaign: “We will make a clear and rigorous opposition, but every criticism will be matched by an alternative proposal”.

It’s another way of saying that secretary and president will march together. So Schlein explains: «Because if they won by going to the right, we have to go to the left e the left can only be an ecologist, a feminist and a governmental one». Both — Schlein and Bonaccini — intend to collaborate with the M5S and the Third pole. “It would be irresponsible – says the secretary – if we did not find a common battleground”. On the minimum wage, for example, “on which I have heard important openings both from the Third Pole and from the 5 stars”. Bonaccini plays the “bad cop”, but it’s a party game.

The goal is the same: goad Calenda, Renzi and Conte. The president of Emilia-Romagna says: «I’m telling the friends of the M5S and the Third Pole, if you began to oppose the government more than the Democratic Party, we could give the idea that an alternative could start. We alone are not enough but without the Democratic Party there is no alternative that beats the right”.

It is only at the end of his speech that Schlein addresses the issue of civil rights (on which Bonaccini instead glosses over, but certainly not in controversy with the secretary). Schlein raises the Ius soli, the Zan law and “the recognition of the children of same-parent couples”.

At the Nuvola there is an air of unity. And it doesn’t look like a facade. Schlein is aware of the fact that Bonaccini has won among the members. You would like a unitary secretariat. He is not against it in principle, also because the “Emilians” are pushing in this direction. But the area of ​​it is divided. Almost all of the reformist base would prefer not to take this step and Bonaccini knows that he cannot tear away from him with an important part of his area. He asked Schlein for a few days, the secretary seems to agree, but within this week he will have to close the case.

Fixed the Vice Presidencies game instead: one to Chiara Gribaudo and the other to Loredana Capone. The new treasurer will be the senator Michele Finaat Orlando altitude.