It all happens on the morning of October 13th. It’s been weeks sinceIran images arrive of rebellious girls protesting in the classrooms, taking off their veils, raising their middle fingers at the address of Khamenei: intolerable, for the Islamic Republic. Plainclothes agents begin to round up students in the schools of Arablean Azerbaijani-majority city in the North West of Iran, to force them to participate in a pro-government march.