Home World Elnaz and Asra, young rebels from Iran humiliated or killed for freedom
World

Elnaz and Asra, young rebels from Iran humiliated or killed for freedom

by admin
Elnaz and Asra, young rebels from Iran humiliated or killed for freedom

It all happens on the morning of October 13th. It’s been weeks sinceIran images arrive of rebellious girls protesting in the classrooms, taking off their veils, raising their middle fingers at the address of Khamenei: intolerable, for the Islamic Republic. Plainclothes agents begin to round up students in the schools of Arablean Azerbaijani-majority city in the North West of Iran, to force them to participate in a pro-government march.

See also  50th Anniversary of the Association of Asian Bishops' Conferences in Asia, a "virtual journey" of the Church in Asia

You may also like

From Mossadeq to the Great Satan, 70 years...

Germany, the head of cybersecurity Schoenbohm removed: suspicions...

Ukraine – Russia: news on the war today...

It is easier to get the new crown...

From Minniti to Calenda: “Debate in the Chambers...

Pope calls for creation of jobs and dignity...

Iran arms Russia, but Israel does not change...

Russia-Ukraine, Erdogan slows down on mediation. And Moscow...

Microsoft is laying off 1,000 employees in various...

Hamed Sabouri, the 22-year-old killed in Afghanistan by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy