Elodie, after Palermo, flu and tracheitis: concert in Teramo cancelled

by newspaperdipalermo.it – ​​3 hours ago

by newspaperdipalermo.it – ​​3 hours ago

“Hello everyone, unfortunately I have to reluctantly give up tonight’s performance in Teramo. In addition to flu and cough I have severe tracheitis. The doctors examined me this morning and imposed forced rest on me. You don’t know how sorry I am, I always try to respect all the commitments made and…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Elodie, after Palermo, flu and tracheitis: concert canceled in Teramo appeared 3 hours ago on the online newspaper quotidiandipalermo.it».

