Elodie to scream at the David di Donatello: wins enchants with the transparent dress

Elodie conquered everyone on the night of the David di Donatello. The Roman singer won the David for the song “Proiettili”, the soundtrack of the film “I eat your heart” where Elodie herself was the protagonist. In the evening in Rome, the singer literally stole the show and not just for the prize she won.

In fact, during the “red carpet” everyone was hypnotized by Elodie’s extraordinary dress, a dress with transparencies capable of enhancing the 33-year-old’s breathtaking physique. The victory came thanks to the song written by Elisa Toffoli, Emanuele Triglia and Joan Thiele and, as previously mentioned, accompanied Elodie herself in the film “Ti Mangio il Cuore”.

“I didn’t expect it, I never win anything” said Elodie, visibly amazed. For the big evening Elodie wore a special dress by Valentino, designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli. In addition to the dress, the singer finished the look with Tiffany jewels. A breathtaking look as evidenced by the images of the Red Carpet.

