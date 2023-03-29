Billionaire Elon Musk and a number of tech experts have signed an appeal calling for a pause in the development of powerful artificial intelligence (AI) systems to allow time to devise rules for its control. The open letter, signed so far by more than 1,000 people including Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, was prompted by the release of GPT-4 by San Francisco-based company OpenAI. The company says its latest model is much more powerful than the previous version, which was used to power ChatGPT.

"These AI systems can pose serious risks to society and humanity," says the open letter entitled "Pause Giant AI Experiments". "Powerful AI systems should be developed only when we are sure that their effects will be positive and their risks will be manageable," warn the signatories of the text. Musk was an investor in OpenAI, spent years on its board of directors, and his automobile company Tesla develops artificial intelligence systems to help boost its driving technology among other applications. The letter, published by the Musk-funded Future of Life Institute, was signed by prominent OpenAI critics and competitors such as Stability AI head Emad Mostaque. "We call on all AI labs to immediately suspend for at least 6 months the development of artificial intelligence systems more powerful than GPT-4 », reads the letter which asks governments to intervene and impose a moratorium if companies do not agree. The six months should be used to develop security protocols, AI governance systems and refocus research to ensure that AI systems are more accurate, secure, "reliable and loyal".