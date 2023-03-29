Home World Elon Musk and 1,000 other Silicon Valley leaders: «Suspend the development of artificial intelligence»
Elon Musk and more than 1,000 researchers and managers are calling for a six-month “pause” in the development of advanced artificial intelligence systems such as ChatGPT – the generative artificial intelligence funded by Microsoft – to stop what they define as a “dangerous” arms race.

In a open letter posted by Future of Life Institute and reported by Financial Times (here the Italian translation) which raises the ethical questions about artificial intelligence, the more than 1,000 signatories explain how «in recent months there has been an out-of-control rush of artificial intelligence laboratories to develop and deploy powerful digital minds that no one, not even the creators, can understand, predict and control».

Immediately a six-month moratorium

“We call on all AI labs to immediately stop training the most powerful AI systems like GPT-4 for at least six months. The break should be public, verifiable, and include everyone. If it is not implemented quickly, governments should intervene and institute a moratorium,” the letter reads.

“Artificial intelligence systems can pose serious risks to society and humanity,” the appeal continues.

Among the signatories also the co-founder of Apple

Among the signatories, in addition to Elon MuskCEO of Tesla, too Steve Wozniakco-founder of Apple, Andrew Yangcandidate in the Democratic primary for the 2020 presidential elections, and other leaders of the technology sector.

