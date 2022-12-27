Home World Elon Musk and the Iranian protest: “One hundred Starlink satellites active in Iran to facilitate communications”
World

by admin
Elon Musk strikes again. There are already at least 100 Starlink satellites active in the skies of Iran, devices equipped with flat antennas capable of radiating internet signals to be captured through satellite dishes in order to obtain very effective connections. Gimmicks that will potentially help circumvent the censorship of the ayatollahs much more than the old VPNs. This was stated on Monday by the Twitter owner himself (who a week ago said he wanted to leave the guide of the little bird “as soon as I find someone crazy enough to take the reins”).

