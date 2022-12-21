Home World Elon Musk announces his resignation as CEO of Twitter
Elon Musk announces his resignation as CEO of Twitter

Elon Musk announces his resignation as CEO of Twitter

“I’m stepping down as CEO” of Twitter “as soon as I find someone crazy enough to take the job.” He tweets it Elon Musk stressing that once he steps down he will lead the company’s software and server teams.

The announcement comes after a poll in which users voted in favor of his resignation. A survey whose result was openly contested by Musk himself. Indeed, the manager stated that he doubted the reliability of a survey by Twitter in which the majority of voters expressed themselves in favor of his resignation as CEO of the company. Musk, who became sole owner of the platform on Oct. 27, had previously said he would respect the poll results, but in a series of tweets, the mogul expressed his belief that the vote may have been rigged by bots. In the poll results released on Monday, 57 percent of voters, or 10 million votes, favored the resignation of Musk just eight weeks after acquiring ownership of the company for $44 billion.

Polling firm HarrisX released the results of its poll among Twitter users on Tuesday: 61% of respondents voted to keep Musk as CEO. “Interesting. It suggests that we may still have a Twitter bot problem…”, commented the South African tycoon. According to HarrisX the results “debunk” the Twitter vote, adding that its poll is independent of “Twitter or any Elon Musk-linked organization.” Musk used Twitter polls to make controversial decisions on the platform, including restoring former US president’s account Donald Trump and other suspended users. The results of the latest poll on Monday briefly sent the stock price of its electric car company higher Teslawith investors hoping Musk would spend less time on Twitter. CNBC e Bloomberg reported that Musk was looking for a new CEO for Twitter, citing unnamed sources, but the owner of Tesla and SpaceX ridiculed the news with an emoji on Twitter.

