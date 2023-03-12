Elon Musk is “open to the idea” of Twitter buying Silicon Valley Bank, which suddenly went bankrupt on Friday. On Twitter about the bankruptcy, in fact, in response to a user who proposed that the social network buy the bank, the billionaire replied: “I’m open to the idea.” The billionaire responded to a suggestion by Min-Liang Tan, chief executive of Razer, which sells gaming computers, that “Twitter should buy SVB and become a digital bank.” Other users have also expressed their support for the proposal. Musk, who helped launch PayPal, bought Twitter for $44 billion in late October. His goal is to add payments to the platform, which the SVB acquisition could presumably help. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has called the governor of California to discuss the failure of the Silicon Valley Bank, the largest collapse of a US bank since the Lehman Brothers crisis of 2008. The White House reports it in a note. “The president and the governor have discussed ways to address the situation,” the statement said