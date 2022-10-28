Elon Musk recently tweeted “the bird is free”“the bird is free”, referring to Twitter – whose logo is a blue bird -, after taking control of the social platform with a $ 44 billion acquisition.

Tesla and SpaceX chief immediately fired CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, head of legal affairs, Vijaya Gadde, and general counsel Sean Edgett.

Yesterday Musk posted a video on social media in which he appeared at the entrance to the Twitter office carrying a sink accompanied by the message: “let that sink in!”playing on the word “sink” “sink”, which indicates taking note of an incoming news. A kind of “get over it”.