Elon Musk Fined for Unauthorized Giant “X” Sign at X Headquarters in San Francisco

Elon Musk Installs Unauthorized Giant “X” Sign at X Headquarters in San Francisco, Landlord to be Fined

San Francisco, CA – Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and CEO of X (formerly known as Twitter), has caused trouble by installing a massive “X” sign at the X headquarters in San Francisco without obtaining the necessary permits. As a result, the landlord of the building will be facing fines.

According to a report by IT House on August 3, complaints from surrounding residents poured in after the sign, which featured annoying flashing lights, appeared on the roof of the X headquarters. The unauthorized installation drew criticism for its flaky appearance and was swiftly removed by workers on Monday.

The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection informed Insider that the owner of the X headquarters building, located at 1355 Market Street, will be penalized for not acquiring the requisite construction permits. The exact amount of the fine remains unknown, as Insider’s attempts to reach out to Company X, Musk, and representatives of the landlord, SRI Nine Market Square LLC, have not yielded any response.

Last year, Musk acquired Twitter for a whopping $44 billion and rebranded it as X. On Friday, he took matters into his own hands and installed the controversial “X” sign on the headquarters’ roof, which ultimately prompted a violation notice from the city’s building inspection department. Over the course of the weekend, the department received a total of 24 complaints, many expressing concerns about the sign’s structural safety and lighting.

This incident marks not the first time Musk has found himself embroiled in a dispute with the landlord. In January of this year, the landlord filed a lawsuit against Musk and Company X, alleging that they owed millions of dollars in unpaid rent.

The repercussions of Musk’s unauthorized installation are yet to be fully determined, but it serves as a reminder that even high-profile figures must adhere to the rules and regulations set forth by local authorities. As the fines loom over the X headquarters building’s owner, the saga continues to unfold.

