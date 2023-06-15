Elon Musk hasn’t paid rent for business space for 3 months | MobIT

Are you renting out business premises? Ignore Ilon Mask if he calls you.

Izvor: Unsplash, YouTube / The Babylon Bee

Due to non-payment of rent for business premises in Boulder, a judgment was rendered in favor of the lessor, and against Elon Musk and his company Twitter were ordered to leave their offices.

It cannot be said that things have been running smoothly since Ilon Mask bought Twitter, and one example of this can be seen in the most recent decision of a court in Colorado. Although it is not unusual for payments to be delayed during company reorganizationespecially one that fired more than half of its employees, not paying rent for three months of the lease suggests that the process is going slower than anyone expected.

According to the Denver Business Journal, which had access to court documents, the lessor was provided with an advance sum of $968,000 in February 2020, from which he regularly raised the rental costs on a monthly basis, but the money ran out in March of this year, and the company no longer did not settle its debts for the use of office space.

In May, the landlord decided to seek his money through the district court, and the judge ruled that the sheriff would help evict Twitter before the end of July.

Twitter’s offices in Boulder used to have 300 employees, but after layoffs and resignationsit is assumed that this number is currently more than half.

See what Ilon Mask’s humanoid robot looks like.

(WORLD)