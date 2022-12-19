After asking his 122 million followers if he should restore suspended journalist accounts, Elon Musk publishes another poll on Twitter but this time about his future. The owner of the platform has asked users if he should step down from the role of CEO, assuring that whatever the result, he will respect it. Yet another provocation of the billionaire? It will only be known in eleven hours, when the survey expires. Meanwhile, after publishing the survey, Musk tweeted a cryptic message: “Be careful what you wish for, because it could happen”.