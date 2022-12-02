Home World Elon Musk Suspends Kanye West’s Twitter Account For ‘Inciting Violence’
World

Elon Musk Suspends Kanye West’s Twitter Account For ‘Inciting Violence’

by admin
Elon Musk Suspends Kanye West’s Twitter Account For ‘Inciting Violence’

Elon Musk announced via Twitter the suspension of Kanye West’s account on the social network he owns today. The reason is for violating Twitter’s rules against inciting violence. I was referring to the rapper’s latest outing, the eulogy of Adolf Hitler. “All human beings have something of value that they put on the table, especially Hitler. I see good things in Hitler too. I love everyone”, said Kanye West in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Why Hitler? “He has done good things – the artist’s response – the highways, the microphone that he uses to make music”. Jones cut him off, stating that “the Nazis were thugs and they did really bad things.” West, however, was not upset: “But they also did good things, I love the Nazis.”

An interview that, together with other anti-Semitic comments in recent weeks, also literally caused the right-wing social platform Parler to flee, in which Kanye West was interested in buying. The company explained that it was a decision made in the interests of both parties in mid-November. “Ye,” as Kanye West calls himself today, offered to buy Parler in October. At that time the rapper and Parlement Technologies, owner of the platform, had declared that the acquisition would be completed in the last three months of the year.

See also  Japan plans to substantially relax restrictions on the introduction of labor to fill labor shortages|Japan|Labor_Sina News

You may also like

Grossi (IAEA): “Nuclear, the solution to secure Zaporizhzhia...

Powell’s remarks tend to be dovish, international gold...

Former U.S. President Clinton infected with the new...

The temperature in the southern region will gradually...

This year’s Black Friday in the United States...

US rail strike crisis lifted?Congress intervenes to force...

Strive for incremental gas sources and use sufficient...

Morning Reading｜Affected by the cold wave, 13 cities...

The Fed’s favorite inflation indicator continues to fall...

Mohamed Bazoum: “A new agreement between Europe and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy