Elon Musk announced via Twitter the suspension of Kanye West’s account on the social network he owns today. The reason is for violating Twitter’s rules against inciting violence. I was referring to the rapper’s latest outing, the eulogy of Adolf Hitler. “All human beings have something of value that they put on the table, especially Hitler. I see good things in Hitler too. I love everyone”, said Kanye West in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Why Hitler? “He has done good things – the artist’s response – the highways, the microphone that he uses to make music”. Jones cut him off, stating that “the Nazis were thugs and they did really bad things.” West, however, was not upset: “But they also did good things, I love the Nazis.”

An interview that, together with other anti-Semitic comments in recent weeks, also literally caused the right-wing social platform Parler to flee, in which Kanye West was interested in buying. The company explained that it was a decision made in the interests of both parties in mid-November. “Ye,” as Kanye West calls himself today, offered to buy Parler in October. At that time the rapper and Parlement Technologies, owner of the platform, had declared that the acquisition would be completed in the last three months of the year.