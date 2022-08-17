Billionaire Elon Musk, boss of Tesla and SpaceX, said in a tweet his intention to buy England’s Manchester United football team. In a cryptic tweet, the wealthy businessman, used to unpredictable and provocative statements on social media, said: “And I buy Manchester United, you are welcome”. Musk then specified, answering a user’s question, that it was a joke and that he will not buy the club.

The English club, which has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for ten years, has a market capitalization of 2.08 billion dollars. Manchester United is controlled by the six children of American businessman Malcolm Glazer, who took over the company in 2005 before passing away in 2014. The club’s management came under heavy protest from fans in April of the year. last year, when they tried to take part in a European Super League separatist plan, which was eventually scrapped.

Manchester United are currently in last place in the English league after two defeats in two games, far behind a successful leading duo of Arsenal and Manchester City. As for Elon Musk, he recently sold nearly $ 7 billion worth of shares in his he auto group Tesla, as he is in the midst of a legal battle over his failed Twitter acquisition project.