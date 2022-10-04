It is a fact that the war between Russia and Ukraine is being fought on several fields, not just battlefields. The dialectic of the two contenders very often passes from social networks. The tweets of the Ukrainian defense ministry and the videos in which Zelensky updates his people on the progress of the war unleashed by Putin are no coincidence.

Yesterday a new chapter of the social network version war moved to Twitter and involved Tesla founder Elon Musk. A controversial figure in every nuance of him, Musk has entrusted his latest provocation to a chirp. A “plan” to bring peace to Europe: to redo the elections of the four regions recently annexed by Moscow under the supervision of the United Nations (“Russia leaves the territories if this is the popular will), Crimea returns to formally part Russia “as it has always been since 1783 before the Khrushchev error”, water supplies guaranteed to the region and Ukraine neutral without entering NATO. The tweet of the SpaceX visionary ends like this: “This is the most likely scenario at the end of the conflict – we just need to see how many deaths will be needed before then.”

From the profile of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the answer was not long in coming: a poll with a question: «Which Elon Musk do you prefer?». Only two options: «The one that supports Ukraine – The one that supports Russia». Perhaps touched in pride, the CEO of SpaceX replied as follows: “I am always in support of Ukraine, but I am convinced that a mass escalation of the war will cause pain both to Ukraine and to the world“.

In fact, someone had appreciated the option put on the table by Musk: the Kremlin. Putin’s spokesman Dimitri Peskov promptly said at a press conference: “It is good news that someone like Musk is trying to resolve this in a peaceful way. Compared to many professional diplomats, Musk is trying to find a solution to achieve peace. It will not be possible to achieve it without fully satisfying the Russian conditions ».