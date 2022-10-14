Home World Elon Musk under investigation for the Twitter operation
The United States Federal Stock Exchange Control Agency (SEC) is investigating Elon Musk for his “tug-of-war” in the Twitter purchase transaction: first the proposal, backtrack and finally the reopening of the initial terms. Attorneys for Twitter Inc. have asked the Delaware court for access to the email exchange between the entrepreneur and federal authorities that are investigating in connection with the $ 44 billion purchase offer to take over the social. “Elon Musk – the lawyers of the Potter Anderson Corroon Llp firm write in the request – is currently under investigation by the federal authorities for the acquisition of Twitter”.

The SEC, the federal stock control agency had sent Musk a request for clarification on April 4 on how he had moved with the shares of Twitter. The billionaire explained that he had acquired more than 9 percent, and then moved on to launch a public offering of $ 44 billion. But the attention of the authorities is on the trend of the share price, also linked to the public statements and on social networks of the billionaire himself.

The application was filed on 6 October but only emerged today. Bloomberg first broke the news.
One of Musk’s lawyers, Alex Spiro, called Twitter’s request a “diversion”. A lawsuit is currently pending between the parties in the Delaware court. The judge in charge of the case, Kathaleen McCormick, gave until October 28 to reach an agreement before proceeding.

