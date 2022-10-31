As you know, Elon Musk entered the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco with a sink in his hand and the metaphor ready: “You have to digest me.” And immediately the billionaire gave the good served to president and CEO. So he got to Phase 2: heavy cuts in the workforce in the company he chirps, asking some managers to make a list of employees who can be removed.

The New York Times reports it citing some sources, according to which the reductions will be effective from before November 1, the date on which employees should receive their rewards in shares as part of their compensation. Removing them before the deadline would allow Musk to avoid paying premiums.