Willing to do anything to fight the regime Of Vladimir Putin and contradicts allinvasion of Ukraine. That would be exactly the reason why Elvira Vikharevaa 32-year-old opposition activist, was poisoned with salts of heavy metals. According to the Russian agency Sota, the poisoning of Vikhareva allegedly took place several months ago. She herself told about symptomsarrived for the first time between the end of November and the beginning of December, and returned then to February.

Pains in the stomachincrease of heart ratenumbness of the extremities, muscle spasmsfainting and hair loss. These are just some of the consequences encountered by the young politician who, precisely because of the effects of the poison on her body, avoided showing her face in the last few interviews. Laboratory analyzes showed that it was in Vikhareva’s blood potassium dichromatea substance highly toxic and carcinogenic.

The 32-year-old had already told of having suffered threats e pressures in the past. This would be the umpteenth case attributable to the Kremlinwhich in the past has repeatedly silenced the opposition with similar methods, as evidenced by the case of Alexei Navalny. Originally from IrkutskSiberia, Vikhareva worked for a while in TV and graduated from journalism. Then came the political struggle, which she didn’t even come close to in her twenties during the protests against the electoral fraud of 2011. In 2019 he was still in the streets against the exclusion of dozens of candidates from the elections.

The same fate happened to her too 2022as he writes on his website: he intended to apply for the town Council in his Moscow district, but a court he prevented him, alleging irregularities in its registration documents. The year before she had tried to enter the Duma losing, according to the results of electronic voting, to the TV presenter and candidate of United Russia Timofey Bazhenov.