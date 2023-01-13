The dark shadows of this war are spreading even further over the future of Ukraine, with deep wounds left on a generation of young and very young people. A generation that resists today, that in some cases fights, but that sometimes dies: a victim of enemy fire, but also of the impact that bombs have on society and families. As in the case of a six-year-old girl and a 21-year-old soldier. They will be gone to rebuild and build the Ukraine of the future.

In the last 11 months Elya, six years old, lived in Avdiivka, five kilometers from the front line. «She hid most of the time in the basement with his family for fear of bombing Russians. She died two days ago of a heart attack.’ This story was reported by the Ukrainian embassy to the Holy See, which published the photo of the little girl on Twitter. The blonde braids and the clear gaze of innocence. In her arms a pink stuffed animal, perhaps her favorite. Elya was probably more fragile than others, certainly more than many of her peers and in the last 11 months she has been exposed to intense stress: she breathed fear in Avdiivka, a city in eastern Ukraine located in Donetsk, a disputed territory between Russians and Ukrainians.

Meanwhile on social media it is a river of pain for the disappearance of a young soldier, Tetyana Macievska is 21 years old, sergeant. Difficult to trace elements on his biography or on his story. It is known that there are many such young Ukrainians at the front, even several girls. And in the messages posted on Tetyana’s Twitter there is also a photo that testifies to her young age and this reinforces the emotion, which comes in the form of an avalanche of comments in response to the few lines which summarize the sense of this loss that thus becomes symbolic: «The brightest representatives of our nation are joining the armed forces of the skies. Junior Sergeant Tetyana Macievska, aged 21, from the Lviv region, died while defending the Ukrainian flag. RIP Weapons are very important for saving lives. We have to win quickly.”