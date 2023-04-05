Home World Ema Radujko in a provocative dress | Entertainment
World

Ema Radujko in a provocative dress | Entertainment

by admin
Ema Radujko in a provocative dress | Entertainment

Ema Radujko, an adult singer and ticket-taker, caused complete chaos on social networks.

Source: instagram/emaradujko

However, in the opinion of many, she has now surpassed all measures of taste. On her Instagram profile, the young singer published a series of photos from a private celebration, and she was wearing a leopard print dress, with absolutely nothing underneath.

Emma was walking around a prestigious bar with her bare buttocks and all the time she was dancing in a provocative dress. Comments on social networks were heated: “This girl walks naked, without panties”, “Did your parents see you when you went out?”, “Your d*pe is ten, but this is vulgar”… were just some of the comments that were found under the photo of the young singer.

Ema Radujko she confirmed on her Instagram relationship with soccer player Uroš Račić. Although there was a lot of speculation about their romance, the two of them did not advertise on the subject until now, until the former influencer published their shared moments from the sea.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

Horoscope for April 5 | Entertainment

Karen McDougal: who is the former Playboy model...

Palermo, many important returns against Cosenza

Artem Uss, the Russian manager who escaped arrest...

Israel: clashes at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem....

Finland’s choice to join NATO: so far I...

Lean Muffins Recipe | Magazine

Asthma, a new therapy: the mix of three...

Palermo, the feast of gratitude inspired by Don...

Wild Hearts’ biggest post-launch update introduces new Kemono...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy