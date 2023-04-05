Ema Radujko, an adult singer and ticket-taker, caused complete chaos on social networks.

Source: instagram/emaradujko

However, in the opinion of many, she has now surpassed all measures of taste. On her Instagram profile, the young singer published a series of photos from a private celebration, and she was wearing a leopard print dress, with absolutely nothing underneath.

Emma was walking around a prestigious bar with her bare buttocks and all the time she was dancing in a provocative dress. Comments on social networks were heated: “This girl walks naked, without panties”, “Did your parents see you when you went out?”, “Your d*pe is ten, but this is vulgar”… were just some of the comments that were found under the photo of the young singer.



See description AS A MINOR, SHE SHOCKED SERBIA, NOW WALKING WITHOUT PANTS! The dress did not hide anything: “Have your parents seen you?” (PHOTO) Hide description Source: instagram/emaradujkoNo. picture: 6

1 / 6 Source: instagram/emaradujkoNo. picture: 6

2 / 6 Source: instagram/emaradujkoNo. picture: 6

3 / 6 AD Source: instagram/emaradujkoNo. picture: 6

4 / 6 Source: instagram/emaradujkoNo. picture: 6

5 / 6 Source: instagram/emaradujkoNo. picture: 6

6 / 6 AD

Ema Radujko she confirmed on her Instagram relationship with soccer player Uroš Račić. Although there was a lot of speculation about their romance, the two of them did not advertise on the subject until now, until the former influencer published their shared moments from the sea.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!