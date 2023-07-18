Ema Radujko in a thong at a performance | Entertainment

Singer Ema Radujko, who shocked with her release at the music festival in Usce, performed again in thongs

Source: TikTok/@only.radujkooo

Singer Ema Radujko (19) shocked the domestic public a little over a year ago when she released an explicit music video for the song “Top” in which she showed off her curves and dance skills with a mannequin.

Emma then came into the limelight due to the fact that she filmed hot scenes when she was a minor, after which she began to gain more and more followers on social networks every day. Recently, Ema performed at the Music Week festival in Ušće, where she shocked with a golden costume that revealed her bare butt:

00:12 Ema Radujko Source: Tiktok/mmijatovicc

Source: Tiktok/mmijatovic

Now, a clip from one of the performances has surfaced on TikTok, where we see Emma’s back-up dancers in miniskirts, and then a naked* singer filmed by everyone in the audience.

Ema performed in a thong again this time, and you can see how it all looked here:

00:46 Ema Radujko Izvor: Tiktok/only.radujkooo

Izvor: Tiktok/only.radujkooo

In the comments next to the video, you can read praises and criticisms, and the most common question they ask her is: “Do you have any shame”.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:28 Ema Radujko Source: Instagram/emaradujko

Source: Instagram/emaradujko

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

