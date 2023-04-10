Ema Radujko again triggered an avalanche of reactions due to a nude photo.

Source: instagram/emaradujko

Soon, a video from her first performance appeared on the Internet, where she danced in only panties, accompanied by accompanying dancers, and then provocative photos that she publishes almost daily on social networks. Recently, she shared photos on her Instagram in a dress under which she was visibly not wearing panties, and now she has gone “one step further”.

She packed her bags, left Serbia and went to an exotic destination where she treated her followers to a picture from her bed. In her underwear, her hair disheveled and her bottom bare, Emma was lying on the bed and looking seductively at the camera.

There were no comments this time either, and many wrote that these are still not suitable shots for her age, but also for social networks in general. Check it out:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!