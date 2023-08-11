Home » Ema Radujko wears bows over her chest | Entertainment
World

Ema Radujko wears bows over her chest | Entertainment

by admin
Ema Radujko wears bows over her chest | Entertainment

Singer Ema Radujko performed again in a challenging outfit!

Source: instagram/emaradujko

Singer Ema Radujko, who is often in the center of attention on social networks due to her challenging appearance at performances, managed to have all the visitors of the club where she performed, record her with their mobile phones.

This time, the cameras didn’t record her butt in thongs and cut-off pants that she also wore at the Music Week festival, but her breasts!

On stage, Emma wore a pink miniskirt and a “brushalter” of the same color, which instead of a basket on the chest, had pink bows.
Here’s what it looked like:

00:16 Ema Radujko Source: tiktok/ema.radujko04

Izvor: tiktok/ema.radujko04

BONUS VIDEO:

00:10 Ema Radujko Source: TikTok/ezziesemas

Izvor: TikTok/ezziesemas

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

See also  "Zeroing emissions in 2050 is not enough, let's close our investments in fossil fuels"

You may also like

Edita Aradinović’s plastic surgery Entertainment

The video of the sandstorm that colored the...

“Loyal, generous. You didn’t deserve this”

A series of TikTok videos have caused riots...

Alphorria Summer 2024 – MONDO MODA

Traces of legionella on the English “camp ship”...

Updated Rules for Importing Food of Animal Origin...

Udinese-Catanzaro 4-1 / The top and the flop...

He works 2 hours for 30 euros and...

The last words of the wife of a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy