Ema Radujko wears bows over her chest | Entertainment

Singer Ema Radujko performed again in a challenging outfit!

Source: instagram/emaradujko

Singer Ema Radujko, who is often in the center of attention on social networks due to her challenging appearance at performances, managed to have all the visitors of the club where she performed, record her with their mobile phones.

This time, the cameras didn’t record her butt in thongs and cut-off pants that she also wore at the Music Week festival, but her breasts!

On stage, Emma wore a pink miniskirt and a “brushalter” of the same color, which instead of a basket on the chest, had pink bows.

Here’s what it looked like:

00:16 Ema Radujko Source: tiktok/ema.radujko04

BONUS VIDEO:

00:10 Ema Radujko Source: TikTok/ezziesemas

