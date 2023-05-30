Emanko Sarea presents the June-July programming at BBK Kuna

In the coming weeks, BBK Kuna will host activities related to African percussion, a talk on nutrition and micro-theater, among others.

BBK Kunathe old Casa Cuna de San Antonio, is a space for social innovation in which various agents linked to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) participate to offer Biscayan society multiple solutions that respond to the challenges of the future”. Emankor Network, one of the organizations that currently schedules activities, has presented the second part of the annual schedule, the one corresponding to the months of June and July. Is the next:

June 9 -7pm Free – “African Percussion for Change” by the educational and cultural collective Sökolé

African percussion allows introducing transversal themes, in a simple and effective way with all of them, incorporating cultures from other countries and normalizing music as a common good for all humanity. They bring a lot of experience to their necks and are convinced that the use of traditional instruments and rhythms from West Africa can generate changes here and now, in our closest environment.

June 15 -7pm Free – “Talk about “Healthy and sustainable diet” with Mónica Mellid

Diploma in Human Nutrition and Dietetics and member of the Euskadi Association of Dietitians-Nutritionists.

In this workshop on healthy eating for children and adults, you will see that you can cook healthy, tasty and in a short time. In this way, the state of health and general well-being of people is improved.

June 30 -7pm Free – Microtheater: “Will you let me give him the bottle?”

After receiving last April the Award for Best Interpretation Work awarded by the Hall 6 Theater Laboratory, we will enjoy a drama by Patxo Telleria starring Jon Ander Ganboa and Olatz Ganboa.

The father and daughter had a toxic relationship: too many affective debts, too many resentments, too many unsatisfied outrages, too many emotional burdens. Although they tried to avoid it, their union always caused disagreements and the only way to avoid conflicts was to stay away from each other.

When his daughter became the mother of a child only a few months old, he gave Father another chance and offered him to do as a grandfather what he did not know how to do as a father. But the attempt failed and she was able to forget the accumulated resentments.

Now things have changed. My father is sick with Alzheimer’s. And regardless of feelings, the relationship with his daughter has changed. Jon is a kind, smiling, caring and positive old man.

This being the case, the daughter feels guilty because she should be worried about the uncertain future that awaits her father, and yet she is a happy daughter who enjoys her relationship with her father as never before.

But this balance is delicate and unstable, and in a short time it will explode in the air; events will turn in a direction that the Daughter cannot even imagine.

July 13 -7pm Free – The Eko Labs talks: “Cross between crafts and the future of textiles”

In 2020 The Eko Lab launched this project with the aim of raising awareness. “what is behind fashion and textiles” “Our objective is to share creative and innovative solutions to some of the serious social and environmental challenges that the sector faces”, explain its promoters.