Crvena zvezda wanted Emanuel Lata Lato, Atalanta was ready to sell him, and now the striker will be in big trouble.

Red Star tried throughout the summer, eventually managed to reach an agreement with both the player and his club, but… Managers who care about the career of Emanuel Lata Lata they ran into a problem during the negotiations with Atalanta, so the striker stayed at the Italian club and went through most of the preparations before the new season with him. It could turn out to be one of the biggest mistakes of his career – the “Provincial Goddess” wants better from him!

Although he imposed himself with goals during the preparations, it is difficult to imagine that Late Lat will fight for more serious minutes in the next season – in addition to natives like Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel and Ademola Lukman, the team from Bergamo will also have significant reinforcements. El Bilal Toure has already been bought, and the real bomb of the transfer window will be his arrival classic attacker Đanluka Skamaka from West Ham and Charles de Ketelare from Milan, in order to strengthen themselves in the wing positions! This means that Late Lat would automatically become redundant…



As reported by the media from Italy and England, Atalanta has completed all the details regarding the transfer of temporary representative Gianluca Skamaka, who did not do well in England. West Ham will receive 25 million euros and he could earn five more through bonuses, while Skamaka will have an annual salary of 3,200,000 euros. It is clear that expectations will be at a very high level, and that Gianluca will have a big advantage over Emanuel Lata Lata.

To make matters worse for the attacker who spent the previous season on loan in St. Gallen, coming to Belgrade no longer seems like a realistic option. Although all the details of the transfer were agreed, Crvena zvezda is slowly withdrawing and asking less and less about his health. This was first pointed out by Marko Marin, and then confirmed by Zvezdan Terzić, so the position of the red and white team is clear – at the beginning of the season, the team there is no need for a striker in which more than 3,500,000 euros would be invested!

Emanuel is further away from arriving in Belgrade, and it seems that his managers have completely misjudged the market situation. While the striker was undergoing preparations with Atalanta he missed the opportunity to be Zvezda’s big asset in the group stage of the Champions League, and now it is clear that in Bergamo he will not be among the first options of the upcoming season… As during the previous seven, since he has played only three games for the senior team since 2016!

