Emanuela Orlandi, after the Pope’s words, her brother Pietro reveals the source of suspicions about Wojtyla: “I turned the audio over to the magistrate”

After days of controversy and silence, Pietro Orlandi, brother of Emanuela, returns to speak. Against his cryptic statements about Karol Wojtyla released in the latest installment of DiTuesdaysu La7, Pope Francis himself expressed himself today. During this morning’s Regina Coeli, Bergoglio had stated that “Wojtyla is the object of offensive and unfounded allegations”. A defense that Orlandi, a few hours later, surprisingly defined as “right”. To the talk show of Giovanni Floris, the brother of the Vatican citizen who disappeared in 1983 had said that John Paul II «occasionally went out in the evening and went around with two of his Polish friends. According to some, he certainly didn’t go to bless houses.” Today he returns to those words, finally making known the source of the suspicions he reported. “I decided to deposit the audio made public on December 9 to the promoter of justice Alessandro Diddi, last April 11, so that he summons Marcello Neroni, author of these accusations,” said Orlandi.

Neroni is the former testaccino of the Banda della Magliana, a man of De Pedis, who told the blog Criminal Night to know the thorny circumstances of the kidnapping of Emanuela Orlandi. Her account insists on the presumed role of the Vatican and John Paul II in the case. «Certainly it cannot be up to me to say whether this character told the truth or not – continues Emanuela Orlandi’s brother on his Facebook profile -. Diddi accepted my request, together with the others, promising that you would dig into every question thoroughly, including this one ». «I, least of all lawyer Sgrò – adds Pietro Orlandi -, have ever accused Wojtyla of anything as some would have us believe. Our only intention is to give justice to my sister Emanuela and get to the truth whatever she is.’ Only yesterday it was learned from Vatican sources that Laura Sgrò, Orlandi’s lawyer, had appealed to professional secrecy to refuse to report from whom her client had gathered the rumors about the alleged “strange habits” of Pope Wojtyla.

Read on about Open

Read also: