“Emanuela Orlandi buried under Castel Sant’Angelo”: the revelation of the former carabiniere. The wrath of his brother Pietro: “Enough of crying wolf”

Antonio Gogliaa former carabiniere, said that the body of Emanuela Orlandi he may have been buried in Castel Sant’Angelo. In a letter addressed to the deputy prosecutor Stefano Luciani, the prosecutor in charge of the new investigation into “Vatican Girl”, the young woman who disappeared in 1983, exactly 40 years ago, Goglia claims that the girl’s remains could be found in the crypts of the Mausoleum of Hadrian.

This is the version provided by ex military a Italy Today: Emanuela Orlandi’s body was allegedly hidden “in the depths of Castel Sant’Angelo, or Mole Adriana, otherwise known as Hadrian’s Mausoleum, behind a reinforced door leading to a room of about 20 square meters”. In this room «they could be present human remains», including those of Emanuela Orlandi and Mirella Gregori (another girl who disappeared a few days later, ndr).

The facility is believed to fall under the authority of the Municipality of Rome, so it shouldn’t be difficult to organize an inspection. The carabiniere also explains the importance of canon 1058 throughout the affair: «The code (which imposes celibacy on religious, ndr) was confirmed by the current canonical norm of 1983, the year of the kidnappings of Orlandi and Gregori».

According to this testimony, the number was used by the kidnappers of Emanuela Orlandi to send a message to the Vatican: «According to my theory, code 158 undoubtedly identifies canon 1058, which imposes priestly celibacy. This code serves to make it clear immediately what the kidnappers want: theabolition of priestly celibacycode 1058, otherwise they would have killed Orlandi and Gregori».

Continuing to talk about the code, the former carabiniere states: “The kidnappers clearly indicate the number 1058 of this fee, requesting that the telephone code for accessing the Vatican Secretariat of State for negotiations be code 158”. In those years, the telephone numbers of the Holy See they didn’t predict a zero. This umpteenth lead, however, is raging Peter OrlandiEmanuela’s older brother, who fears a new misdirection: «Unfortunately, I read articles and hypotheses without a real motive, which are presented as one hundred percent certainties and only generate confusion. It’s like crying wolf, because when the real truth emerges, it will be considered like many others, false”.