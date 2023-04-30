Home » Emanuela Orlandi, her brother Pietro: «I don’t apologize about Wojtyla. My sister was kidnapped to blackmail someone»
“I never apologized because I never offended anyone. I brought back an audio, there were no words from me but from a member of the Magliana band who makes heavy statements about Pope Wojtyla and the question linked to Emanuela ». Guest a very true, Pietro Orlandi reiterates that he does not have to apologize for the statements contained in an audio shared with the Vatican Promoter of Justice who summoned him for the investigation into Emanuela Orlandi, who disappeared 40 years ago. “They wanted to link my words about the night outings, of which everyone in the Vatican was aware and were never considered a serious thing, to the words of the gang member to create a controversy”. But Pietro Orlandi goes further, he also suggests what might have happened on June 14, 1983, when his sister disappeared. “When those documents came out,” he says referring to Vaticanleaks, in which – recalls Silvia Toffanin – there was talk of a long stay of Emanuela Orlandi in London, «everyone branded them as false, ridiculous. Even from the Vatican, however, they never answered my question about why they were in a safe in the Prefecture of Economic Affairs. I haven’t abandoned that track, I think Emanuela was taken there and, more than the Banda della Magliana, Renatino De Pedis has something to do with it. Emanuela was taken to blackmail someone and De Pedis was used as a labourer». According to Orlandi, the Vatican “does everything to prevent the truth from getting out, otherwise I can’t explain all the behaviors of the last 40 years”.

