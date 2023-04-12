The hope that there could really be a turning point, almost 40 years after that June 12, 1983 in which Emanuela Orlandi disappeared, is only whispered. There have been so many tips, advice, disappointments, twists and dead ends in these four decades. But the family has never stopped searching for the truth and now the Vatican has reopened the investigation into the matter at the urging of Pope Francis. At the center of the new investigation are a series of messages on Whatsapp, the documents of Vatileaks 2 and the dossiers on Ratzinger’s desk. Today, when Emanuela Pietro Orlandi’s brother entered the Vatican on the summons of the Vatican promoter of justice Alessandro Diddi, the sensation was that he was taking a step forward. As also confirmed by Pietro’s lawyer, Laura Sgrò: “We have filed a brief, the Public Prosecutor is doing its job, I think they are in a phase of deepening this brief and the documentation released previously”. Started around 3 pm, after more than 5 hours the interview is still going on. Diddi heard Pietro Orlandi as a witness, which is why his lawyer was not present.

I dossier impolverati

Sgrò underlined the step forward in recent days, the novelty that pushes us to be a little more optimistic. «Today I read of the promoter’s willingness to also collaborate with the Italian justice system and this is history», explains the lawyer, «it would be the first time in Italian history in which the Vatican and Italy, making use of the Concordat, truly mutual exchange can make available to each other the elements they have available, for Emanuela, for this family despite the fact that 40 years have passed». The family has deposited a memorandum in which all the defensive investigation work of these years is collected. And he pays attention to one detail: «This morning we also read that he would have found some dusty papers and this thing is nice given that up to now the Vatican has always said it has no files and dossiers so we are confident in dusty papers. He certainly has archives at his disposal to which we have never had access, so the hope is that these ventilated dossiers that have been talked about for many years can in fact come out”. But not only. In addition to the new papers and documents to which only the Vatican judiciary has access, there could be other developments if those who are still alive were summoned by the promoter Diddi. “In fact, there are people still alive who can give their contribution, this is also very important”, assures Sgrò, “the Vatican prosecutor has jurisdiction only in this patch of land, and here the Rome prosecutor has never managed to log into”.

