Emanuele Pozzolo, who is the Fdi deputy with the gun on New Year’s Eve

Emanuele Pozzolothe Fratelli d’Italia deputy from whose gun the shot was fired that injured a 31-year-old new Year’s Eve of the undersecretary Andrea Delmastro, has often ended up at the center of controversy. Vercellese, 38 years old, had been a municipal councilor of the Northern League before moving to Fratelli d’Italia in 2019 with which he became councilor for youth policies of the Piedmontese municipality.

Graduated in law, legal consultant for companies, he joined the patrol of FdI deputies with the latest elections: Piedmontese Guido Crosettothe leader’s powerful right-hand man Giorgia Meloni, had approved his name in the list of candidates for Montecitorio. He is the only representative of the province of Vercelli in Parliament: “I will be the link for all the mayors of the area”, he declared triumphantly after the election.

Now the shot at the party could make him lose his membership card for Giorgia Meloni’s party. And it wouldn’t be the first penalty to be paid in his political experience. Last year Pozzolo had to resign as councilor after calling the journalist “a provocateur”. Gad Lernerinvited as the official speaker of the April 25th celebrations in Vercelli.

During the pandemic, he stood out for his openly No vax and No green pass position. “What authorizes – he wrote in 2021 – the pseudo-scientific arrogance of those who ban human beings who do not intend to undergo a health treatment, which is also of an experimental nature and which unfortunately records cases of serious adverse reactions, if not even physical death, which should immunize against a virus but which, in reality, is at most comparable to a more or less effective preventive treatment?”.

It had already caused discussion in 2019 one of his posts on Facebook in which he wrote “here is the Italy of parasites” in controversy with the citizen’s income, without noticing that the recipient of his comment was a disabled and transplanted citizen. But it’s not over, Pozzolo had found a way to get accused of sexist discrimination precisely on Women’s Day: again on social media he had published a meme accompanied by the writing “Best wishes to all females – Smile to survive” (smile to survive, ndr) with the photo showing a car gone off the road and the writing “8 March Women’s Fiesta”.

And by a twist of fate, the FdI deputy with the gun had also left a comment on Facebook that seemed to prophesy his misadventure on New Year’s Eve 2024. It was 2015, on the occasion of the massacre in Oregon. In a post he wrote: “For Obama it is always and only the fault of the weapons. Yet I have never seen a gun shoot itself…”.

