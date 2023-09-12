Home » Embarrassment at Big Brother, Giselda Torresan’s colleague mimes oral sex live
World

by admin
It happened during the surprise to Giselda Torresan, the new contestant who belongs to the “Nip” team chosen to join the cast of Big Brother. First accident for the new Big Brother in the name of sobriety. The reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini does not have time to censor the gesture of Giselda Torresan’s colleague who, despite the live television broadcast, mimed an oral relationship addressed to his colleague. The images are making the rounds on social media… Look!

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Embarrassment at Big Brother, Giselda Torresan’s colleague mimes an oral sex live – THE VIDEO appeared 3 hours ago on the online newspaper mondopalermo.it».

