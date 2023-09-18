Emergency in Libya and Morocco, Fastweb eliminates the cost of calls, SMS and roaming

Fastweb eliminates the cost of landline and mobile calls to Morocco and Libya for all its customers.

The manager decided to make a gesture of solidarity towards the populations of Morocco and Libya, who are going through difficult times due to natural events. The Morocco was recently hit by a devastating earthquake, while the Libya is facing the consequences of severe floods.

To help the populations of Morocco hit hard by the earthquake and those of Libya afflicted by recent floods, and to facilitate communications with loved ones and support commercial activities, Fastweb reset for all its residential customers, VAT numbers and small and medium-sized businesses the cost of calls from landline, of sms e roaming by mobile network, to and from Morocco and Libya.

This initiative is already in force and will remain valid until October 31st.

Share this article:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

