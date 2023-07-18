Home » Emergency Rescue Operation Launched to Evacuate Over 700 Tourists Stranded on Sihanoukville Island, Cambodia
World

Emergency Rescue Operation Launched to Evacuate Over 700 Tourists Stranded on Sihanoukville Island, Cambodia

by admin

Title: Over 700 Tourists Rescued from Trapped Island in Cambodia Amidst Severe Weather

Date: July 18, 20XX

Location: Sihanoukville Island, Cambodia

Author: [Author Name]

Sihanoukville Province in Cambodia launched a massive rescue operation on July 17th to safely evacuate over 700 tourists who were stranded on Koh Rong Island and Koh Rong Sanloem Island due to adverse weather conditions. The authorities dispatched five boats to transport the stranded tourists back to the mainland.

As reported by the Cambodian media outlet “Khmer Times,” the tourists, which included many women and children, were unable to leave the islands due to the inclement weather. Concerns over winds, heavy rainfall, and the possibility of dangerous waves prompted Sihanoukville officials to suspend tourist transportation and fishing operations to the islands.

The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology of Cambodia issued a circular urging tourists and fishermen to avoid venturing out to sea during this period. It stated that Typhoon “Tali,” the fourth typhoon of the year, was forecasted to make landfall in Quang Ninh Province and Haiphong City, Vietnam on July 18th. This weather system would bring strong winds, heavy rainfall, and unpredictable sea conditions to the coastal areas of Cambodia from July 16th to 20th.

On July 17th, the governor of Sihanoukville province led government officials to the pier to welcome the safe arrival of the 708 domestic and foreign tourists who had been rescued from the islands. The emergency rescue operation successfully ensured the well-being and comfort of the stranded tourists.

The efforts of the Cambodian authorities were met with relief and gratitude from the rescued tourists who expressed their appreciation for the swift action taken to secure their return. The tourists were provided with necessary assistance and support during their time on the island and throughout the rescue operation.

See also  Hainan organizes the first batch of 660 tourists stranded in Haikou to take the flight to leave the island in an orderly way_News Center_China Net

As the weather conditions remain challenging, authorities in Cambodia are actively monitoring the situation and are prepared to take further measures to ensure the safety of both residents and visitors in coastal areas.

[Responsible editor: Zhang Yi]

You may also like

How Horvat Čagalj from Big Brother looks today...

Bad experiences of Serbs from vacations in Albania...

Big Freedia, review of Central City en Mondo...

Israel has recognized Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara

Australian Sailor Rescued After Three Months Adrift in...

Why the Crimean Bridge has become a military...

Adherence to socialism and no content to subvert...

Putin among the hawks, forced to relieve pressure...

died 15 years old, the same age serious

Soft Cell, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy