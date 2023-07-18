Emergency Rescue Operation Launched to Evacuate Over 700 Tourists Stranded on Sihanoukville Island, Cambodia

Title: Over 700 Tourists Rescued from Trapped Island in Cambodia Amidst Severe Weather

Sihanoukville Province in Cambodia launched a massive rescue operation on July 17th to safely evacuate over 700 tourists who were stranded on Koh Rong Island and Koh Rong Sanloem Island due to adverse weather conditions. The authorities dispatched five boats to transport the stranded tourists back to the mainland.

As reported by the Cambodian media outlet “Khmer Times,” the tourists, which included many women and children, were unable to leave the islands due to the inclement weather. Concerns over winds, heavy rainfall, and the possibility of dangerous waves prompted Sihanoukville officials to suspend tourist transportation and fishing operations to the islands.

The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology of Cambodia issued a circular urging tourists and fishermen to avoid venturing out to sea during this period. It stated that Typhoon “Tali,” the fourth typhoon of the year, was forecasted to make landfall in Quang Ninh Province and Haiphong City, Vietnam on July 18th. This weather system would bring strong winds, heavy rainfall, and unpredictable sea conditions to the coastal areas of Cambodia from July 16th to 20th.

On July 17th, the governor of Sihanoukville province led government officials to the pier to welcome the safe arrival of the 708 domestic and foreign tourists who had been rescued from the islands. The emergency rescue operation successfully ensured the well-being and comfort of the stranded tourists.

The efforts of the Cambodian authorities were met with relief and gratitude from the rescued tourists who expressed their appreciation for the swift action taken to secure their return. The tourists were provided with necessary assistance and support during their time on the island and throughout the rescue operation.

As the weather conditions remain challenging, authorities in Cambodia are actively monitoring the situation and are prepared to take further measures to ensure the safety of both residents and visitors in coastal areas.

