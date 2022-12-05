New York (WABC) – Emergency rooms are overwhelmed, and health officials have been seeing adults with flu and COVID and younger pediatric patients with RSV.

The annual winter flu season doesn’t usually start until December or January, but this year it started early and was complicated by the spread of other viruses and COVID still lingering.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 44 states reported high or very high flu activity last week.

Spread of the respiratory virus may be greater during Thanksgiving gatherings and in crowded airports, experts say.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that at least 78,000 people have been hospitalized and 4,500 have died from the flu so far this season.

The deaths included at least 14 children.

The problem with flu and RSV, they said, is that those viruses put more constraints on emergency rooms that have other emergencies like heart attacks or strokes, which is why we have to work hard to control the spread.

Senator Schumer on Sunday called on the Human Service Administration to prepare to staff emergency rooms with the doctors and nurses they need.

“Our emergency department was almost flooded, we reserved our place and we were on the water, but we saw where we would normally see 200 kids day in and day out in 24 hours. We basically watched today to Schumer 300 kids.”

As the upcoming holiday season approaches, health officials are asking you to exercise caution when entering your home and having gatherings.

If you get your flu shot now, you can get that protection before the Christmas and New Year holidays.

ALSO READ | Police arrest Manhattan street vendor, seize $10M worth of counterfeit luxury goods

———-

* get eyewitness information

* more new york news

* Send us a newsletter

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube