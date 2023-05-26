Home » Emergency situation in 5 villages of Užice due to the overflowing of streams Info
A state of emergency was declared in 5 Užice villages due to the overflowing of streams.

Source: RINA.RS

As a result of the heavy rains accompanied by heavy hail in the villages around Užice, a lot of material damage was caused. Torrential streams overflowed and local roads were flooded. Due to this difficult situation, a session of the City Headquarters for emergency situations was urgently called.

“An order was issued declaring a state of emergency on the territory of Karan Municipality, Ribaševina Municipality, Lunovo Selo Municipality, Trnava Municipality and Gostinica Municipality due to the consequences of flooding caused by overflowing watercourses due to heavy rainfall on May 26, 2023,” it was confirmed for RINU.

The storm did not bypass the raspberries this time either, and the hail caused great damage precisely to the fruits of this fruit, which is soon to be harvested.

The walnut-sized city beat for more than ten minutes. Everything turned white in a few moments, and the biggest damage is again to the dwarfs. We fear that the harvest is over before it has even begun. We will know what the exact situation is when the storm passes and we go out into the orchard,” residents of the village of Ribasevina near Užice told RINU.

(WORLD/Rina)

