Emergency Sudan – World and Mission

The umpteenth conflict that broke out in mid-April caused many deaths and forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee, aggravating an already critical humanitarian situation. PIME on the front line for Sudanese refugees in Chad

There seems to be no alternative to war in Sudan. Even if the conflict is not a fatality for this country. It is a need for those who continue to take advantage of a situation of chaos, violence, lack of rights and democracy and lots and lots of poverty.

The last act of a script that is repeated with few variations took place last April 15 when the capital Khartoum was targeted by the crossfire of the government army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The first is led by the current president of the Sovereign Council that governs the country, General Abdel Fattah al Burhan; the latter answer to his deputy, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemetti. Allies in the coup that led to the deposition, after thirty years of the regime, of former president Omar al Bashir in 2019 and, before that, in the brutal intervention in the conflict in Darfur, in recent months they have found themselves deeply in disagreement on the planned democratic transition and on the transfer of power to civilians. Transition wanted by al Burhan, but opposed by Hemetti, who in the past was head of the notorious Janjaweed militias, responsible for the worst atrocities in Darfur, and who today leads what has somehow become its evolution: the Rapid Support Forces . This militia, made up of around 60,000 well-armed men, is said to be supported by the Russian Wagner Group with which it also shares the exploitation of the gold mines in Darfur. Not only that: the RSF control important sectors of the country’s economy and various financial activities, including banks and foundations. But this also applies to the leaders of the national army who continue to hold the vital nerve centers of the economy firmly in their hands.

In this context, the democratic transition seems to have interested only the different realities of civil society – students, teachers, workers, professionals and human rights activists, but also popular associations and movements – which had given rise to massive demonstrations in December 2022, brutally repressed by the police. Also because an authentic rule of law risks destroying the more or less opaque business network on which Sudan’s military power system is based.

And so we arrived at this new devastating conflict, which also forced many foreigners to leave the country hastily, as a representative of OVCI-La Nostra Famiglia tells us, at whose headquarters the Italians gathered, before being evacuated to Djibouti from the military airport. Weeks later – she tells us – the situation is still very precarious and dangerous. Even several missionaries, who had initially decided to stay in Sudan, were forced to leave, often in a very difficult and extremely dangerous way.

The clashes, moreover, soon spread from the capital Khartoum to other regions of the country. In El Obeid, the cathedral and the presbytery were also hit by mortar shells, which destroyed the stained glass windows.

But it is above all the Darfur region that is again being hit in a devastating way. Here a large part of the population continues to live in extremely precarious conditions due to the terrible conflict that broke out exactly twenty years ago, in 2003, which left 300,000 dead and 2.2 million displaced, many of whom are still in camps. The atrocities committed in particular by the Janjaweed militias, unleashed and supported by Omar al Bashir, and led by Commander Hemetti, earned the former president the charge of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. Exactly what is happening today.

Furthermore, the country is going through a deep economic crisis: skyrocketing inflation, rising prices of basic necessities, lack of fuel and rampant unemployment especially among young people who have no future prospects. Already last year, the bishop of El Obeid Yunan Tombe Trille, who is also president of the Bishops’ Conference of Sudan and South Sudan, denounced a “very difficult situation: we are surviving by a miracle. Everything is very expensive, transport, food and people have no bread. It is unsustainable for the population and aid from the international community reaches only a few”.

According to the World Food Program (WFP), today, “the humanitarian situation is only getting worse, with a constant increase in hunger. A record number of people, around a third of the population, were already suffering from hunger in Sudan before the current conflict erupted. The ongoing violence has the potential to plunge millions more into hunger.”

It is a perspective that primarily concerns the hundreds of thousands of people who have been forced to leave their homes and who have increased the already very high number of internally displaced persons: 3.7 million people. After the first month of conflict, about 200,000 people who had found refuge in Sudan in the past years, fleeing from neighboring countries affected by violence and instability, have hastily returned to their places of origin. Among these, many South Sudanese who had lived in the North for a long time and who have now returned to South Sudan. One month after the start of the conflict there were over 50,000: a story that repeats itself in reverse.

Even in Chad, where there were already many refugees from Darfur, thousands of people fleeing continue to arrive every day. In mid-May, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), around 60,000 people had crossed the border. “Almost 90 percent are minors and women, many of whom are pregnant. A fifth of the 6- to 9-month-old babies screened were found to be severely malnourished. Half of the people who arrived have family members still in Sudan with whom they would like to be reunited in Chad. Some men stayed behind in order to defend properties.

“The people we met at the border – testifies Brother Fabio Mussi, a PIME missionary in Chad – told us of terrible violence. They fled with nothing and live camped out under a few shrubs or a miserable tent, waiting to be relocated to camps about thirty kilometers from the border. They are mostly women and children and they are terrified. They tell of armed gangs who kill mercilessly and loot everything». Brother Mussi, who is in charge of social projects in the diocese of Mongo, has already taken steps to bring emergency aid, especially food, water and basic necessities. In recent weeks, two trucks have also left to drill wells. “We have created acrew of Caritas who will stay on site assisted by some Christian volunteers present in those areas, which are very remote and difficult to reach. We must intervene as soon as possible because with the rainy season it will become practically impossible to get there”.

To ensure timely intervention, the PIME Foundation of Milan was also mobilized, which immediately activated a fundraiser to bring aid to thousands of people who have lost everything, through Brother Mussi and the Church of Chad.

The Pime Foundation of Milan has activated the Fondo S148 Sudan refugee emergency to meet the basic needs of food, water, hygiene products, clothes and tents for Sudanese refugees in Chad, especially in the provinces of Ouadi Fira, Sila and Ouaddai, which are part of the vicariate of Mongo, where they also operate PIME missionaries.

