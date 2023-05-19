Emilia Romagna, storm over a former GF: “Take advantage of the tragedy to sponsor”

The strong accusations on social media against a former protagonist of Big Brother after a decidedly unhappy exit on Instagram

All eyes in Italy are focused on Emilia Romagna. The tragedy of these days has once again highlighted how much our country is in great difficulty. The floods especially affected Romagna leading to thirteen deaths and thousands of displaced persons. Not everyone, however, seems able to understand people’s pain and to respect the difficulties of people from Romagna.

And it is surprising that some people try to “exploit this tragedy to get publicity”. Especially if it’s an Emilian. Let’s talk about the former Gieffino Luca Onestini. Born in the province of Bologna, the influencer ended up in the storm for what was said in a story on Instagram in the last few hours.

“This weather continues to make us suffer. But the important thing is to find meaning even in things that don’t make too much sense. Trying to make every second productive. So if the roads are closed and leaving the house is not possible, I take advantage of it and play a bit on B***”. A decidedly unfortunate outing that infuriated all of Onestini’s followers.

