Emilia-Romagna, the TIM network has been completely reactivated

The intervention was carried out on the site located in the mountain hamlet of Baffadi thanks to the use of two helicopters

With the reactivation of the radio base station located in the mountain hamlet of Baffadi, which supplies the mobile signal to the municipality of Casola Valsenio, in the Ravenna area, TIM has completed the work on its mobile network in Emilia-Romagna, restoring the full functionality of the service in the areas affected by the flood.

The high-altitude intervention necessary to restore voice and data connections to the community of Casola Valsenio, completely isolated due to numerous landslides, was carried out on Saturday thanks to the use of two helicopters, one of which belongs to the Fire Brigade. A team of TIM technicians specialized in radio links worked on site.

Previously, TIM had also reactivated the radio base station and the Monterenzio exchange, in the Bologna area, another mountain municipality that is in particularly critical condition. On this occasion a drone was used to repair a fiber optic cable torn due to a landslide, which caused a chasm making the place inaccessible.

TIM participates in the Operational Committee of the Civil Protection Department activated on a permanent basis and immediately worked in close contact with national and local institutions to coordinate interventions in the flooded areas of Emilia-Romagna. The company has fielded a task force with over 900 technicians and support personnel from external companies with the aim of restoring full functionality of the telephone network and internet connections in the area as soon as possible. More than 500 vehicles were used, 70 equipped vans and 20 vehicles equipped with radio stations and mobile exchanges that use emergency electric generators.