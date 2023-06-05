Emina Jahović on her ex-husband and new boyfriend | Entertainment

Emina Jahović spoke about the relationship and the trial with her ex-husband Mustafa Sandal, which is buzzing in both domestic and foreign media, but also about the rumors that she has a rich, older boyfriend.

Izvor: Zeynep Bastik/Printscreen/Zeynep Bastik/ATA Images/Antonio Ahel

Singer Emina Jahović spent ten years living together with Turkish star Mustafa Sandal, with whom she has two sons. Their love could not withstand the challenges, and a divorce followed. The parting did not go easily, and Emina and Mustafa ended up in court due to alleged non-payment of child support, after which he filed a counterclaim.

The couple divorced in 2018, and Emina sued Sandal for not paying alimony for the children, after which he submitted evidence to the court that he had paid 115,000 euros since the divorce. The singer previously revealed that the trial process is not over yet. Recently, the news appeared in the foreign media that Emina allegedly has a new boyfriend who is 14 years her senior, a wealthy businessman from Turkey.

Emina has now spoken about love, her new partner and the most frequent questions she receives – “People always ask if I’m in love, I am in love with my sons and I told them that too. The stories about men have been overcome, and in Turkey I have a new partner every month,” said Emina in the show “Premier – Weekend Special” and referred to her children:

Source: Instagram/yaemina

“The most important thing for me is that I am a dedicated mother. Jaman is now in puberty and he needs me now more than ever. He started going out, socializing, now it’s a new beginning and he needs a lot of attention. To control the children, to break the phone, I can’t. He must have his privacy, now there are also girls, he is 15 years old and I am not going to interfere. We need to talk for a long time and every day, for me to be both his mother and his friend”.

About her ex-husband, but also about the trial, which was written about a lot, the singer put an end to it forever – “It’s not about the payment, it’s about the principles. We’re still in court, but that doesn’t stop my kids from seeing him. I’m sorry that it’s like that, but in Turkey I’m always the target of criticism, which is normal because my ex-husband is known there, but I stopped looking back a long time ago. I learned to live my life and that is the only thing that interests me. I want the truth to be mine only,” Emina concluded.

Emina Jahović’s ex-husband Mustafa Sandal said the fateful “yes” to his partner Melis Sutšurup. The singer and his 19-year-younger chosen one first got married in Rome on June 3, and they had a gala celebration from June 10 to 12 in a luxury hotel in Marmaris, for which they paid around 200,000 euros.



See description I AM THE TARGET OF CRITICISM, BECAUSE MY EX-HUSBAND IS KNOWN! Emina about the trial with Mustafa, here’s what she says about the rumors that she has a rich boyfriend! Hide description Izvor: Instagram/mustafasandal24No. picture: 5

1 / 5 Izvor: Instagram/mustafasandal24No. picture: 5

2 / 5 Izvor: Instagram/mustafasandal24No. picture: 5

3 / 5 AD Izvor: Instagram/mustafasandal24No. picture: 5

4 / 5 Izvor: Instagram/mustafasandal24No. picture: 5

5 / 5

Emina Jahović at the pestiž music awards, she surprised everyone”with a new face”, and many did not recognize her at first. As it was written later, she allegedly cashed out 15,000 euros for corrections!

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!