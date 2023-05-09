Emina Jahović, Sabina’s sister, a psychologist Entertainment

Emina Jahović on several occasions published photos of her sister Sabina, otherwise a successful doctor.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Singer Emina Jahović rarely posts photos with family members on social networks, but on several occasions she made an exception and revealed what they look like.

Just the night before, the singer’s sister appeared on television in a show Sabina which is by profession dpsychologist and psychoanalyst. In addition to her well-argued positions and healing words, she also attracted the attention of viewers with her “sounding” last name, and many noticed that her face, and above all, her voice, resembled her younger sister, a popular singer.

Sabina Jahović completed her specialization in child psychology in Belgrade, continued her professional training abroad, and before starting private practice, she worked for years at the Day Hospital for Adolescents.

This is what Sabina looks like:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!