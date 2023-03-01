Home World Emir Kusturica broke his leg Fun
Emir Kusturica confirmed the allegations that he broke his leg and revealed how he was feeling.

Source: Stefan Stojanović/MONDO

The famous Serbian director Emir Kusturica was urgently hospitalized at the Institute of Orthopedics in Banjica due to the accident he experienced on Mokra Gora. As he told Sputnik, he broke his leg, feels good and is waiting for surgery.

“After planes, helicopters, trucks, hundreds of thousands of kilometers, 950 concerts and everything that has happened in my life, there is nothing more logical that an accident should not happen in an important and significant place than on an ordinary staircase. The irony of life is that on the last step you approach “I slipped and my right wrist went 180 degrees. I groaned in pain,” said the famous director.

He added that he is not in any pain at the moment and that he expects that after tomorrow’s operation he will slowly return to normal life.

