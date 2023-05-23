Home » Emma falls to Hyenas, Belén Rodriguez runs to her aid then they embrace
World

Emma falls to Hyenas, Belén Rodriguez runs to her aid then they embrace

by admin
Emma falls to Hyenas, Belén Rodriguez runs to her aid then they embrace

Arrival with a bang from Emma Marrone to Le Iene. The singer, thanks to her very high heels, falls twice during her performance. Running to her aid is Belén Rodriguez, then the hug and the singer’s comment: “We know how to get up very well”.

I arrive with a bang Emma Brown a Hyenas. The singer, guest of the evening which concludes the current edition, arrived in the studio singing the song Half the world but, thanks to the excessively high heels, fell twice. She has come to support her Belén Rodriguez who reached out to his former rival and, laughing, tried to help her. A few moments later, Emma fell again and Belén, no longer able to contain her laughter, approached her to place her hands on her shoulders, hands on which Emma placed hers, also laughing openly because of her accident. to which she fell victim twice. At the end of the performance, the two women embraced. The relaxed atmosphere, despite the past that unites them, was anticipated by a photo posted by the singer on her Instagram profile.

Emma after the fall: “We women know how to get back up”

At the end of the performance, Belén jokingly commented on what happened a few moments before on stage: “Emma gave us two wonderful falls. Since I crashed last episode, it feels right. You did it to make me feel better”. Emma smiled and replied: “However, we know how to fall very well and we also know how to get back up very well”. Which he reiterated shortly after with a tweet. No obvious disagreement between the two who, on the contrary, would seem to have established an excellent relationship in spite of the past rivalry for Stefano De Martino.

See also  He beats and holds his 3-year-old son in his room with only water to drink: "He is too restless". Arrested in Venice

The fall of Belén Rodriguez in Le Iene

Something very similar had happened to Belén a week ago. The presenter, who entered the studio at a charge, had tripped and then fallen in a very similar way to what happened tonight with Emma. An episode that was Belén herself who reminded the singer, heartening her about the trivial accident of which she was the victim of her.

You may also like

Scowl’s hardcore will arrive in Madrid and Barcelona...

Donald Trump, the start of the trial set...

What’s the Story? Dr. Lina Qasem-Hassan on Israeli...

DeSantis will launch the US presidential candidacy together...

Frontier Developments annuncia F1 Manager 2023

Usa, the young man who crashed into the...

The Spanish Wave brings the Spanish scene to...

Challenge on the Baltic Sea, Russian fighter intercepts...

The husband of the woman who was bitten...

Petar Mijović after the debacle of Buducnosti against...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy