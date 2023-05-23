Emma falls to Hyenas, Belén Rodriguez runs to her aid then they embrace

Arrival with a bang from Emma Marrone to Le Iene. The singer, thanks to her very high heels, falls twice during her performance. Running to her aid is Belén Rodriguez, then the hug and the singer’s comment: “We know how to get up very well”.

I arrive with a bang Emma Brown a Hyenas. The singer, guest of the evening which concludes the current edition, arrived in the studio singing the song Half the world but, thanks to the excessively high heels, fell twice. She has come to support her Belén Rodriguez who reached out to his former rival and, laughing, tried to help her. A few moments later, Emma fell again and Belén, no longer able to contain her laughter, approached her to place her hands on her shoulders, hands on which Emma placed hers, also laughing openly because of her accident. to which she fell victim twice. At the end of the performance, the two women embraced. The relaxed atmosphere, despite the past that unites them, was anticipated by a photo posted by the singer on her Instagram profile.

Emma after the fall: “We women know how to get back up”

At the end of the performance, Belén jokingly commented on what happened a few moments before on stage: “Emma gave us two wonderful falls. Since I crashed last episode, it feels right. You did it to make me feel better”. Emma smiled and replied: “However, we know how to fall very well and we also know how to get back up very well”. Which he reiterated shortly after with a tweet. No obvious disagreement between the two who, on the contrary, would seem to have established an excellent relationship in spite of the past rivalry for Stefano De Martino.

The fall of Belén Rodriguez in Le Iene

Something very similar had happened to Belén a week ago. The presenter, who entered the studio at a charge, had tripped and then fallen in a very similar way to what happened tonight with Emma. An episode that was Belén herself who reminded the singer, heartening her about the trivial accident of which she was the victim of her.