Emmanuel Macron, president of France, failed a critical parliamentary test on Thursday and chose to override lawmakers to pass his unpopular plan to raise the retirement age, risking a political crisis and backlash on the streets.

The decision shows the government was unable to convince opposition MPs to back the reform to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, a central promise that Macron made in his re-election campaign.

