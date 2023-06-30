Home » Emma’s energy at the rehearsals of Radio Italia Live in Palermo
World

Emma’s energy at the rehearsals of Radio Italia Live in Palermo

by admin
Emma’s energy at the rehearsals of Radio Italia Live in Palermo

by mondopalermo.it – ​​6 hours ago

There are just a few hours left for the Radio Italia Live concert in Palermo, scheduled for tomorrow evening, June 30, starting at 8.40pm. Emma inflames the audience with her energy during rehearsals at the Foro Italico… Look!

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Emma’s energy at the rehearsals of Radio Italia Live in Palermo – THE VIDEO appeared 6 hours ago on the online newspaper mondopalermo.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Ukraine, at the forefront of the Donbass front under a shower of artillery shells

You may also like

against the mafia wiretapping indispensable tool

Average exchange rate of the euro 30 June...

Sofija Milošević in bikini Jović commented | Entertainment

Protests continue in France after the killing of...

The policeman who shot the 17-year-old in Nanterre...

For whom is the June 30 deadline valid?

Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and Spider: for the...

Microsoft announces Games With Gold for July

Ebrovisión presents the definitive poster and a surprise...

Censorship in a small town near Madrid: the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy