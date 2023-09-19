EMMusikadas breaking latest news: Christina Rosenvinge (2023)

Christina Rosenvinge, one of the most iconic voices in Spanish music, was about to take us on a journey through time. The reason for this new tour that he is doing in theaters is to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his album “Let lightning strike me”a gem that marked a before and after in the career of the Madrid native of Danish descent and that united that feminine and feminist point of view rarely seen in the songs of the time.

With these parameters, his concert was more than appealing to be inserted in the last day of the cycle EMMusikadas. This initiative proposed by the Zentral room opened a window to artists and creators, not only in the musical field but also creators or disseminators who are making proposals of interest, if not directly breaking barriers in various areas.

Before immersing ourselves in this nineties anniversary, the public that attended the last day of the festival had the privilege of attending the talk between the journalist and feminist activist Iranzu Varela and popular content creator and activist Esti Quesadaknown in the internet and cathode environment as I’m a loser. This dialogue in which Iranzu took the reins as moderator, was a two-way conversation about both of their careers in the media in which there was no shortage of mentions of sexism, social class or the difficulties of breaking away from the predominant discourse. All this seasoned with many anecdotes and large doses of humor (black, very black at times) that made those present have fun in the afternoon in the Zentral room.

At the end of this meeting it was time to Aiert Alberdi. The singer-songwriter who began her career making covers of Fito y Fitipaldis or Amaral and eliciting praise from Vanesa Martín in La Voz Kids, is paving her own path with intimate folk. With only one song released on the platforms, the Gipuzkoan artist has a beautiful voice and transmits a lot over short distances, so the sole accompaniment of a drum kit was enough to satisfy the large audience that populated the second room of Zentral.

It was time to Christina Rosenvinge in the main room. The artist, who has navigated various musical currents throughout her career, wanted to settle an outstanding debt with the album with which she started it all. With this album he moved away from that naive pop of his beginnings, establishing his own identity and bringing a lot of freshness to rock made in Spanish with the accompaniment of Los Subterráneos, a band among which were some of Joaquín Sabina’s tour companions such as Pancho Varona or Antonio García de Deigo.

In this way, their concert had a lot of celebration and rediscovering oneself but with a view to 30 years ago. The logical thing with these coordinates is that the room had, as it did, an audience in the age segment between 40 and 50 years old.

After eight in the afternoon Christina and her band appeared made up of Diego Gosálvez (drums), Charlie Bautista (guitar and keys), Alex Flaco (bass) with a presence that makes us affirm that she is still the girl that Alberto García Alix immortalized for the cover of the album in 1992. With wide-waisted checkered pants, a white shirt and a vest and beginning with “Tu por mi” clinging to her guitar, she began this celebration of an album and a time in which her artistic vision pointed towards that way. to make classic rock without artifice.

“It all started with this album, thank you for keeping this alive” are the words with which she introduced herself to the audience after “I have a gun” before taking off the guitar and picking up the microphone to sing that ode to female independence that is “Someone to take care of me.” “I made it so many years ago and I’m still the one who takes care of people and I’m still searching,” she commented with sarcastic humor. The melodic character of “Ni una Damn Florecita” and “Pulgas en el corazón” continue to resist the passage of time due to that production that is not so close to the time of the album, something that has made the translation to our period not squeak one bit. .

“He wrote this wonder and I didn’t let him write any more,” said the singer about the song “Señorita,” a song written by the singer’s then partner, the writer Ray Loriga. The song contains lyrics very much in the spirit of Dylan’s “Like a Rolling Stone” and live it begins with the only accompaniment of his guitar to which the band adds with a special presence of Charlie Bautista’s Hammond. The singer’s inseparable arranger and producer, seasoned in a thousand battles within the Spanish pop-rock scene (Xoel Lopez, Tulsa, Jero Romero…) is one of the great causes of how much and good the band sounds live.

“The sole of my boots” sounds more electrified than on the album thanks to the three guitars on stage. “1000 pieces” has an intro in lullaby mode that acts as a prelude to one of the great songs of Spanish pop. The song that takes us back to a time when it was possible to play on the radio with songs with low tempo guitars and written from the disappointment of love. “I love songs like boleros, that’s where all the misery comes from” that is, yes. In real life, if he makes you suffer, he doesn’t deserve you! he added ironically at the end of the topic.

For the final part we leave the most energetic songs of the album such as “Yo no soy tu Angel” which is crying out for a reversal of Kokoshca and the hit that gave her popularity “Voy en un Coche” where we see the artist in a place in the scenario that we have not seen for many years. She guitar at the ready, letting herself go and in tune with the casual style of her nineties period in which she can be seen enjoying herself in a celebration for the people but also for herself.

In the encores he dares to revisit other eras, recovering “My Room” and “Pálido”, another of his hits included in “My Little Animal” prior to his new American stage. With “Negro Cinturón” and “La Distancia Adecuada” from another of his signature albums “Tu Labio Superior” he said goodbye to Pamplona with the duty fulfilled of having recovered one of the jewels of Spanish pop made indirectly in a feminine key.

Christina could have lived off the rents like dozens of artists who embark on EGB tours and eighties and nineties cruises have done. However, she has followed her own path and this time travel suggested by many fans turned out to be a gift and a great celebration from someone who is not suspected of making concessions to the gallery when it comes to her artistic opus. . With ease, charm and a rock attitude, Christina for many more years.

