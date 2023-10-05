Emotional Caravan Held in Santiago de Cuba to Say Goodbye to Truck Driver Yoelkis Betancourt

Truckers in Cuba organized an emotional caravan in the Palma Soriano municipality of Santiago de Cuba to bid farewell to one of their colleagues. The truck driver, Yoelkis Betancourt, aged just 41, passed away unexpectedly due to a pulmonary embolism. The news of his untimely demise was shared on the Facebook group “Personajes de Palma Soriano.”

The Facebook post described Yoelkis as a kind and helpful person, a good neighbor who was well-known throughout the country due to his profession. The announcement of his death triggered an outpouring of grief and condolences on social media platforms. Numerous videos and messages expressing sadness and paying tribute to Yoelkis have been circulating, making his death go viral.

One poignant tribute on the Facebook group “Accidents & Trucks” came from Yoelkis’ partner, who described him as a hero. The partner shared that the truckers in the country paid a well-deserved tribute to Yoelkis when his truck arrived at the terminal in Havana. The partner expressed the immense sadness felt by many and believed that Yoelkis’ legacy would endure.

Another heartfelt message came from a nephew, who regarded Yoelkis as more than an uncle. The nephew expressed deep sorrow and declared Yoelkis as a father figure and a close companion. The sentiments shared on social media highlight the impact this truck driver had on those around him.

Caravan processions have become increasingly common in recent years as a way for Cubans to pay their respects to their compatriots who have passed away unexpectedly. These caravans often express public affection and serve as a tribute to individuals who have spent hours behind the wheel, like Yoelkis.

The loss of Yoelkis Betancourt has not only deeply affected his family but also the entire Cuban trucking community and the country as a whole. His passing serves as a reminder of the dangers faced by truckers and the strong bonds formed within their profession.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

